Cedric Pech Sells 221 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $49,256.48. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,083,759.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $488,446.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $236.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. Mongodb Inc has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $243.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.62.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The company had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth about $3,060,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

