Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.13

Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and traded as high as $9.21. Celestica shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 165,836 shares changing hands.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Celestica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -51.45.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile (TSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

