Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.71) price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 175 ($2.15). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CEY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centamin to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 172 ($2.12) to GBX 184 ($2.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Panmure Gordon increased their price target on Centamin from GBX 111 ($1.37) to GBX 131 ($1.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Centamin from GBX 184 ($2.26) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 178.13 ($2.19).

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 186.70 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 142.57. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 24.89. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 88.28 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.90 ($2.37).

Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

