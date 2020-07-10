Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAGDF shares. Raymond James upgraded Centerra Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TD Securities downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CAGDF opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $12.26.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

