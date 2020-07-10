Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 1,440.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $257,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $978,602.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,481,016. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen raised Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.34.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.