Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.25. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 40,000 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 million and a PE ratio of -21.11.

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, poly-metallics, tantalum, and REE properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Plomp Farm gold, the Eagle Rock, and the Separation Rapids tantalum properties, as well as 50% interests in the Parkin joint venture project located in Ontario.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.