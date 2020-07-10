Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as low as $1.95. Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 1,098,810 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHAR. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.34.

About Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

