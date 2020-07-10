Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) PT Raised to GBX 340 at Peel Hunt

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 340 ($4.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 307 ($3.78) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

CAY stock opened at GBX 256 ($3.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 269.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 285.74. Charles Stanley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 350 ($4.31).

In related news, insider Paul Abberley sold 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.20), for a total transaction of £7,332 ($9,022.89).

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

