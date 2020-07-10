China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.61

China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.61 and traded as high as $25.74. China Fund shares last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 24,100 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHN. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in China Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of China Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 160,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of China Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000.

China Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CHN)

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

