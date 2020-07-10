Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.79.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$7.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.16, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$34.39.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

