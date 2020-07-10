Circle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CEXE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Circle Entertainment Inc (OTCMKTS:CEXE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Circle Entertainment shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 6,756 shares trading hands.

Circle Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEXE)

Circle Entertainment, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the development of location-based entertainment line of business. The company was formerly known as FX Real Estate and Entertainment Inc and changed its name to Circle Entertainment, Inc in January 2011.

