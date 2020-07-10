Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Downgraded by Barclays to “Hold”

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSCO. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.70 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

