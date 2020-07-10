Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,125,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 590,217 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $397,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 565.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,138.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,165 shares of company stock worth $307,906. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CFG opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

