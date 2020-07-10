Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,617,000 after purchasing an additional 244,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $536,603,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,724,000 after buying an additional 98,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,660,000 after buying an additional 93,365 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

