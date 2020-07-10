Clarius Group LLC Buys 79 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 57.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $395.02 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $410.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.07 and its 200 day moving average is $358.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.44.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.