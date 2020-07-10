Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,794 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,794 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,530 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1,122.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.56.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $35,377.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,034 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $136,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.83. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $153.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

