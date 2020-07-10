Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,819 T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

In related news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,803,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

