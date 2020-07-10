Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,087 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 294.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.84.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

