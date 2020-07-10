Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SAP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SAP by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 539.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at $146.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.27. The firm has a market cap of $175.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.