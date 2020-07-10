Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $492,928,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,488,000 after buying an additional 2,529,868 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,695,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $264,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,716 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,291,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

