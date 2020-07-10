Clarius Group LLC Grows Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 69,826 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $345,000.

DLR stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.85.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $150,005.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

