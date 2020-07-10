Clarius Group LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 35.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,462,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $373,127,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Exelon by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,168,470,000 after buying an additional 7,798,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelon by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,006,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,791,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $434,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,533 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

NYSE EXC opened at $37.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

