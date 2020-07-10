Clarius Group LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 43,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

NYSE TRV opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

