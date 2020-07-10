Clarius Group LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $2,000,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $360,180,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Allstate by 109.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,987,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,013,000 after buying an additional 1,561,512 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $140,562,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALL shares. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

ALL stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.88. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Allstate’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.