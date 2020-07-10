Clarius Group LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $506,457,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,569 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,437,000 after purchasing an additional 985,864 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,970,000 after acquiring an additional 905,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $58.98 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

