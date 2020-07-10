Clarius Group LLC Has $343,000 Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

