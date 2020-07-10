Clarius Group LLC Invests $212,000 in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,692,000 after buying an additional 1,306,643 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after buying an additional 848,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,572,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $114,854,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.06.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $211.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.39. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $230.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

