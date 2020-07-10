Clarius Group LLC Invests $215,000 in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.11.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

