Clarius Group LLC Invests $224,000 in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in American International Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 92,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

