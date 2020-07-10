Clarius Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.76.

Chubb stock opened at $124.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.71. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

