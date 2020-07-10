Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21,719.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after buying an additional 1,105,100 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NYSE:VLO opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.