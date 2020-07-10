Clarius Group LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $243,211,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Kroger by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,961,000 after buying an additional 4,413,450 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 4,005.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,275,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,623,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,325 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,699,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $438,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,131. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

