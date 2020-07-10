Clarius Group LLC Sells 3,238 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 82,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Argus decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

