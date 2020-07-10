Clarius Group LLC Sells 6,843 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

KMI opened at $13.91 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.