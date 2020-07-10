Clarius Group LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 60.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPC opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

