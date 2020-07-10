Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Diageo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

NYSE DEO opened at $137.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.69 and a 200-day moving average of $145.36. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $176.22.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

