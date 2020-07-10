Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 625.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $201.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.53. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $204.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $3,062,277.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,311.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $948,995.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,235.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,755 shares of company stock worth $25,402,922. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

