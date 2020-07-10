Clarius Group LLC Trims Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Republic Services by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 70,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14,755.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $3,670,000. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 125,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $122,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,940 shares of company stock worth $645,075 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Republic Services stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

