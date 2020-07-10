Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 13,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WY opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

