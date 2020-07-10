Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $774.85

Shares of Clinigen Group PLC (LON:CLIN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $774.85 and traded as low as $769.00. Clinigen Group shares last traded at $770.00, with a volume of 159,914 shares.

CLIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.46) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,600 ($19.69)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 821.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 774.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Clinigen Group Company Profile (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

