Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.53) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca Cola HBC to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,100 ($38.15) to GBX 2,450 ($30.15) in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($36.92) to GBX 1,980 ($24.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.30) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,433.89 ($29.95).

Shares of Coca Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,009 ($24.72) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,041.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,239.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23. Coca Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,393.10 ($17.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,933 ($36.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 218,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,872 ($23.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,087,268.64 ($5,029,865.42). Insiders acquired a total of 219,574 shares of company stock worth $411,266,027 over the last three months.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

