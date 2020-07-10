Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.03. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,092.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.