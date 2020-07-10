Comparing OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) & Eos International (NYSE:EOSI)

OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) and Eos International (OTCMKTS:EOSI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OneSmart International Edun Gr and Eos International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Edun Gr $558.25 million 1.17 $34.30 million N/A N/A Eos International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OneSmart International Edun Gr has higher revenue and earnings than Eos International.

Profitability

This table compares OneSmart International Edun Gr and Eos International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Edun Gr 2.09% 10.30% 1.64% Eos International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OneSmart International Edun Gr and Eos International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSmart International Edun Gr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eos International 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneSmart International Edun Gr presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.13%. Given OneSmart International Edun Gr’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OneSmart International Edun Gr is more favorable than Eos International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of Eos International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OneSmart International Edun Gr beats Eos International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. It also provides tutoring services for exam preparation under the OneSmart VIP brand; language and culture programs for overseas education covering overseas study preparation, language training, and consultation services under the OneSmart International Education brand; English language proficiency tutoring services under the OneSmart Elite English brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. In addition, the company offers online education programs under the OneSmart Online brand through jrjb.com.cn; and OneSmart class program under the OneSmart Class brand. Further, it provides online K-12 tutoring, online kids English training, and online kids mathematics training services. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated a network of 315 study centers across 43 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Eos International Company Profile

EOS International, Inc. provides library automation and knowledge management solutions for libraries worldwide. The company offers EOS.Webintegrated library system, including academic, association, corporate, digital, government, legal, medical, small, and special library software. It also provides various services, such as data conversion, data hosting, implementation, support, and training services. EOS International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. EOS International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sirsi Corporation.

