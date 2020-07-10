Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CTG stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,079,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 65,150 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 220,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 75,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

