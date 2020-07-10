ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ConforMIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 44.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 43.6% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ConforMIS by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 95,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 69,746 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ConforMIS by 1,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConforMIS stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. ConforMIS has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 41.29% and a negative return on equity of 165.61%. The company had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ConforMIS will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ConforMIS from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.94.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

