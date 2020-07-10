Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 243.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Cowen lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $182.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,013.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

