Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $119.02

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $119.02 and traded as high as $132.44. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $131.74, with a volume of 3,112,100 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.61 and its 200-day moving average is $119.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 44.9% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

