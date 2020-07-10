Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Craneware (LON:CRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.07) price target on shares of Craneware in a report on Friday, June 5th.

LON CRW opened at GBX 1,700 ($20.92) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,771.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,906.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Craneware has a 1 year low of GBX 1,200 ($14.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,700 ($33.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $453.37 million and a PE ratio of 30.18.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

