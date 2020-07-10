Critical Review: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) vs. Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 5 6 0 2.55 Essential Properties Realty Trust 1 3 5 0 2.44

Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus price target of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.16%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $20.22, indicating a potential upside of 41.32%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 146.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.64 billion 7.84 $353.81 million $6.55 17.18 Essential Properties Realty Trust $139.36 million 9.45 $41.84 million $0.63 22.71

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust. Mid-America Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 19.66% 5.33% 2.97% Essential Properties Realty Trust 33.17% 4.24% 2.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Essential Properties Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,441 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 677 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

