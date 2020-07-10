Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CURLF shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.70 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

CURLF opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $8.43.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

